Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.60 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,472,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

