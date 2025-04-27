Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 129,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.