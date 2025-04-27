NZS Capital LLC Invests $15.48 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,000. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,439,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.34. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

TTAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

