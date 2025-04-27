NZS Capital LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.70.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

