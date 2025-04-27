NZS Capital LLC Grows Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,062 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Global-E Online worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 83.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.22 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.32, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

