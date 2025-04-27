Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.
About Nitto Denko
