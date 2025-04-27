Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

