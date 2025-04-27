NewGen Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up 5.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Algoma Steel Group worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is -17.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

