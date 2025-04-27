NewGen Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up 5.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Algoma Steel Group worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.