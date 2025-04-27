NewGen Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals accounts for 2.9% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,191 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 657,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 646,143 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

