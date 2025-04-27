NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,069,617,000 after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,215,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,440,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,095,701. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

