Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 720,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 974,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
