Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 720,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 974,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$222.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.