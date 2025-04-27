Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.32.

REGN opened at $602.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.38 and its 200-day moving average is $723.83. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

