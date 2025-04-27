Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VST opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

