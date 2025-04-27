Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 102.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.79 and a 12-month high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,100. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,958 shares of company stock worth $2,551,930. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

