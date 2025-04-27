Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Up 4.6 %

ZETA stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

