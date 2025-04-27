Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.30 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

