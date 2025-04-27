Nebula Research & Development LLC Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

