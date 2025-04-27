Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $4.16 million and $27,041.42 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.09465086 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $17,909.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

