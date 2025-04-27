Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 40.9% – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shares fell 40.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). 26,666,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Trading Down 40.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.16.
Mobico Group Company Profile
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
