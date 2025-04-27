Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 40.9% – Time to Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). Approximately 26,666,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).

Mobico Group Trading Down 40.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.16. The stock has a market cap of £213.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

