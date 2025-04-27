Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 40.9% – Time to Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). Approximately 26,666,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Trading Down 40.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.16. The stock has a market cap of £213.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.
Mobico Group Company Profile
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.