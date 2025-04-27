MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

