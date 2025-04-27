MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Raymond James by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Raymond James by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.64.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.