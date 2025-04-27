Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

