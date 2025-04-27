Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

