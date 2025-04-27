Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIA opened at $401.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.52 and its 200 day moving average is $428.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

