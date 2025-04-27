Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 44,405 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $10,143,434.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,212,664.23. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $123,261.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,446.72. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

