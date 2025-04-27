Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $367.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

