MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UGI by 35.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
UGI Stock Down 0.1 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
