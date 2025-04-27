MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UGI by 35.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.