MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305,826 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNB

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.