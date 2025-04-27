MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.