Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.90 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Metahero has a market cap of $9.90 million and $150,386.74 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

