Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

