Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

