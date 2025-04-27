Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $188.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

