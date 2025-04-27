Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 2.6% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $616.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $604.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.11.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

