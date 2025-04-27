MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.14. 1,639,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,401,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

MaxLinear Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.82.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

