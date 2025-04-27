Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.77% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOUP. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $48.04 on Friday. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

