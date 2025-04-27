Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

