Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,893 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

