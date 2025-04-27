Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $546.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.94. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

