Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 487.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $219.37 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.72 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

