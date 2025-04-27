Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

MDGL opened at $326.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.91 and its 200-day moving average is $310.63. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.18 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $418,492.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,508.96. This represents a 24.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

