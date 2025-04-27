Lynx1 Capital Management LP Makes New $104,000 Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Repare Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPTX. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,443,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 71,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 85,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.