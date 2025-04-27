Lynx1 Capital Management LP Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,256,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,998 shares during the period. Passage Bio accounts for 2.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Passage Bio worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Passage Bio

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 78,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,536.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,807,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,557.82. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,723. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PASG

Passage Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.