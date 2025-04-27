Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

