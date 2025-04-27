Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $389,599,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 452,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $40.00 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bowhead Specialty

About Bowhead Specialty

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.