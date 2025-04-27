Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.21 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

