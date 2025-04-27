Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.75% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,545 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

