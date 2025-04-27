Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $100,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

