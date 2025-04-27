Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 3.05% of Lindsay worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

