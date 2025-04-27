Leslie Global Wealth LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

